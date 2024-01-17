GasBuddy Issues Price Hike Alert

CHICAGO, Illinois (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – GasBuddy has issued a Price Hike Alert for Ohio, projecting an average gasoline price in our future of $3.19 a gallon.

We saw that as early as Monday when one chain pushed the price locally up to that level.

More and more stations are on the $3.19.9 bandwagon, according to GasBuddy.

The AAA average price in the Canton-Massillon metro area Wednesday morning was $3.04 a gallon, up 20-cents from Tuesday.

As for the impact of events in the Middle East, oil prices remain in the 70s.