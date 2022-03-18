GasBuddy: More Gas Under $4 in Immediate Canton Area
Jason Ventura prepares to pump gas into his vehicle, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – The immediate Canton area has some of the cheapest gasoline Friday morning, according to customers reporting to GasBuddy.
There’s a lot of gas in the $3.90s, and that’s helped to push the average price in the county down a few more cents to $4.03 this morning, acccording to AAA.
The statewide average is also $4.03.
The national average is $4.27.