      Weather Alert

GasBuddy: More Gas Under $4 in Immediate Canton Area

Jim Michaels
Mar 18, 2022 @ 5:56am
Jason Ventura prepares to pump gas into his vehicle, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – The immediate Canton area has some of the cheapest gasoline Friday morning, according to customers reporting to GasBuddy.

There’s a lot of gas in the $3.90s, and that’s helped to push the average price in the county down a few more cents to $4.03 this morning, acccording to AAA.

The statewide average is also $4.03.

The national average is $4.27.

