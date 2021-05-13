GasBuddy: No Pipeline Impact in Ohio, Stark
CHICAGO, IL (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – GasBuddy says Ohio is seeing little if any impact from the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline.
They say price could be impacted a bit, but our gasoline comes mainly from refineries here in the Buckeye State and elsewhere in the Midwest.
Gas prices have remained steady in Stark County.
In fact, prices were down a penny from Wednesday, with Thursday morning’s AAA average price at $2.83
The state average price was up one cent to $2.89.
The national average price according to AAA was $3.03 on Thursday.
That’s the first time the average price has been above three dollars since 2016.
GasBuddy says there’s no reason to hoard gasoline, even in areas serviced by the shutdown Colonial Pipeline, which is now back in service.