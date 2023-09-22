GasBuddy: Prices Should Start Heading Down
September 22, 2023 8:25AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The highest gasoline prices of the year, even higher than at this time last year.
The trend should be downward now, for a couple of reasons:
Slightly lower crude prices.
But also Winter Blend Gasoline is back.
And several refinery issues have been resolved, says GasBuddy.
Friday morning’s AAA average price in the metro area was $3.52, down two-cents from Thursday.
The statewide average price was $3.58.
The AAA national average, $3.87.