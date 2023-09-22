GasBuddy: Prices Should Start Heading Down

Fuel price sign at a Flying J Truck Stop in Pearl, Miss., Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The highest gasoline prices of the year, even higher than at this time last year.

The trend should be downward now, for a couple of reasons:

Slightly lower crude prices.

But also Winter Blend Gasoline is back.

And several refinery issues have been resolved, says GasBuddy.

Friday morning’s AAA average price in the metro area was $3.52, down two-cents from Thursday.

The statewide average price was $3.58.

The AAA national average, $3.87.