GasBuddy Sees Better-Than-50-50 Chance for Five Dollar Gas Across US
CHICAGO, Illinois (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In previous years, we’ve seen the price of gasoline falling after the Memorial Day weekend.
That is certainly not the case this year.
And with oil prices higher and the national average setting a new record every day, they say there’s a better than 50/50 chance that the U.S. average will top five dollars a gallon.
AAA has it at $4.72 Thursday morning.
The Stark County average price is $4.77.
The statewide average is $4.76.