GasBuddy: Up-and-Down Gas Prices in Canton-Massillon Reflect Strong Competition

Signs at a shell petrol station in London, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Global energy giant Shell says annual profits doubled to a record high last year as oil and gas prices soared after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. London-based Shell Plc on Thursday posted adjusted earnings of $39.9 billion for 2022 and $9.8 billion in the fourth quarter. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Compared to other Ohio metro areas, Canton-Massillon seems to see larger increases in gasoline prices when those prices “cycle” back up.

But it may actually be a good thing.

GasBuddy Chief Petroleum Analyst Patrick DeHaan says more competitive gasoline markets will see continued pressure to bring prices down.

But when that retail price reaches some point lower than cost, prices jump back to the point where a profit is being made again.

DeHaan says he sees that down-then-up “cycle” in most markets lasting seven to 12 days.

The Canton-Massillon metro would seem to be one of the more competitive in the state.