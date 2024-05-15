GasBuddy’s DeHaan: Price Have Already Reached ‘Plateau’ Ahead of Holiday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Concerned about the price of gasoline for that Memorial Day trip?

Certainly prices are high.

But GasBuddy Chief Petroleum Analyst Patrick DeHaan believes that when prices “cycle” back up as they routinely do, they won’t reach the $3.75 mark like we saw a few weeks past.

Barring any unforeseen event like a hurricane or refinery outage, DeHaan believes the highest prices are behind us.

The AAA average for regular in Canton-Massillon Wednesday morning was $3.47 a gallon.

That’s 17-cents lower than a year ago.

DeHaan says you want to watch the signs for price hikes.

And try to purchase gas when you are in areas with lower prices.