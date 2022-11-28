‘Gaslighting’ Is Merriam-Webster’s Word Of The Year For 2022

News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

November 28, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) – Merriam-Webster has chosen “gaslighting” as its word of the year for 2022.

Lookups for “gaslighting” on the dictionary company’s website increased this year by 1,740% over 2021.

Merriam-Webster’s Peter Sokolowski tells The Associated Press exclusively ahead of Monday’s unveiling that lookups were pervasive all year long.

Typically there’s a single event that drives searches.

The word refers to a form of psychological coercion. Merriam-Webster, chooses its word of the year based solely on data.

Sokolowski and his team weed out evergreen words most commonly looked up to gauge which word received a significant bump over the year before.

