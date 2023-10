A sign advertises gas prices at a gas station in Mount Lebanon, Pa., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2011. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Depends on how you look at gasoline prices.

In Canton-Massillon, they’re over 30-cents lower than they were a month ago.

But they’re UP 15-cents for the week.

AAA average Friday morning was $3.26.

GasBuddy has stations clustered in the $3.20 to $3.30 range in the immediate Canton area.

Unfortunately, oil futures were up Friday morning.