CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Sad reality with gas prices.

They’ve been high this year despite the country tapping the oil stockpile.

The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is at its lowest level in 40 years, with Saudi Arabia and Russia vowing to continue their voluntary production cuts.

Still, prices in Canton-Massillon are falling back now, down to a AAA average $3.35 Monday morning, down 26-cents over the last month.