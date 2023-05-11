General Assembly Approves August Election, Issue to Change How Constitution Amended

Supporters and opponents of a GOP-backed measure that would make it harder to amend the Ohio constitution packed the statehouse rotunda Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio ahead of the politically fractured Ohio House’s vote. At stake is a citizen-led amendment to grant abortion access in Ohio, which Republicans seek to thwart by raising the threshold to change the state’s constitution from 50% plus one to 60%. (AP Photo/Samantha Hendrickson)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHHBC) – There will be a special August 8th Election in Ohio.

With protesters in the gallery and crowding the halls of the Statehouse, the House and Senate voted to hold an election.

The key issue being an amendment that requires a 60-percent affirmative vote before a change in the state constitution can be enacted.

Five House Republicans voted “no”.

There was a midnight Wednesday night deadline to get this done.

Supporters are pushing to get the change done before a proposed November vote that would allow access to abortion in the state.

There was reaction from Ohio Right to Life and Protect Choice Ohio.

Separate legislation providing the money to pay for a special Election was not voted on, however.