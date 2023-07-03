General Assembly Approves New 2-Year Spending Plan

The Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state has a $190 billion budget in place.

Lawmakers got it done before the Friday night deadline.

The two-year plan comes with significant income tax cuts for workers and businesses.

And there are also universal education vouchers, though not all students will receive full scholarships.

There’s also more money for public education, with starting pay for teachers increased.

And children under 16 must get parental consent to create new social media accounts after January 15 of next year.

That was something the governor asked for.