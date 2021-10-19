      Weather Alert

General Assembly Exercising Little-Used Veto Power

Jim Michaels
Oct 19, 2021 @ 4:52am
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We think of the governor and president having veto powers.

The General Assembly is working on a “legislative” veto of a state Board of Education proposal.

That proposal would have allowed some schools in Ohio to no longer offer foreign languages and business education.

Opposition to the proposal came first from the state Chamber of Commerce and other business-oriented organizations.

The House passed the resolution while the Senate is expected to take it up shortly.

It’ll be the first “legislative veto” issued in 25 years.

The legislature has had this mechanism in place since 1978.

