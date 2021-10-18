General Election 2021: North Canton Fire Department With Two New-Money Issues
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With General Election early and absentee voting underway, the North Canton Fire Department is hopeful voters will approve two new money issues.
Issue 2 provides 3.3 mills for EMS services, replacing a 1.5 mill levy.
The current EMS levy collects 1.27 mills per the auditor’s office.
State law does not permit any taxing entity to collect more money than the original levy intended.
And, Issue 3 is a 1.5 mill additional levy for fire services.
There is an existing continuous .5 mill fire services levy currently collecting .42 mills, per the auditor’s office.
Fire Chief John Bacon says the two funds are separate, per the city’s charter.
Chief Bacon says Issue 2 will costs another $129 annually for $100,000 in property valuation.
He says Issue 3 will cost another $65 for $100,000 in valuation.
Bacon says expenses are higher, and the city is transitioning his department off of the general fund budget.
The department responded to 2900 calls in 2020, for a city of 17,000.
Early voting is underway daily from 8 until 5 at the Board of Elections office in Canton.