General Election Certified, Two Automatic Recounts

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The November Election has been certified in Stark County.

Four close contests ended up with the same results as on the night of November 7, even with the later addition of provisional and late-arriving absentee ballots.

Two issues qualify for an automatic recount.

The Perry Township police levy won by ten votes.

And the Hartville Streets income tax increase.

That won by just six votes.

Two other contests got a little closer when the additional votes were added in.

But Eric Ray still beat the incumbent Aaron Violand for 2nd Ward Massillon City Council, by 12 votes.

And the Pike Township road levy fell by just eight votes.

It’s proof that your vote really matters.