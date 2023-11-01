General Hospital Star Dies Unexpectedly

Tyler Christopher accepts the award for outstanding lead actor for General Hospital at the 43rd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel on Sunday, May 1, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

General Hospital” alum Tyler Christopher is dead at the age of 50. Early reports indicate the actor died yesterday morning at his San Diego apartment. His co-star on the soap says Christopher died due to a “cardiac event.” Christopher starred in over 11-hundred episodes of “General Hospital” between 1996 to 2016 as Nikolas Cassadine and also appeared in nearly 200 episodes of “Days Of Our Lives as Stefan DiMera. His co-star and friend Maurice Bernard says Christopher “was a sweet soul” and “an advocate for mental health…who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol.” Christopher was married to Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004. He was previously engaged to General Hospital co-star Vanessa Marcil

The investigation into his death is ongoing.