Gervasi Produces First Batch of Hand Sanitizer
(Courtesy Gervasi Vineyard)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Gervasi Vineyard has completed its first run of hand sanitizer at its Still House.
there were 3000 18-ounce bottles of sanitizer that are being sent to local hospitals, police and fire departments and more.
It’s a joint effort of Gervasi, Swartz Farm, Hartville Elevator and other local companies.
Up next, the Still House will produce 900 one-gallon containers of the much-sought after product.