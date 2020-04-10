Gervasi Produces First Batch of Hand Sanitizer

      Breaking News
Jim Michaels
Apr 10, 2020 @ 5:15am
(Courtesy Gervasi Vineyard)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Gervasi Vineyard has completed its first run of hand sanitizer at its Still House.

there were 3000 18-ounce bottles of sanitizer that are being sent to local hospitals, police and fire departments and more.

It’s a joint effort of Gervasi, Swartz Farm, Hartville Elevator and other local companies.

Up next, the Still House will produce 900 one-gallon containers of the much-sought after product.

