      Weather Alert

Get a Look at What Outdoor Dining Was Like on the First Weekend of its Return

Noah Hiles
May 18, 2020 @ 1:56pm

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Last weekend marked a big step in Ohio’s journey back to normal. For the first time in two months, Ohioans were able to go out and have a meal in public, with outdoor dining being reopened on the 15th.

The state’s decision received mixed reviews when originally announced. Some thought it was about time while others felt it was too soon to reopen safely.

Our Noah Hiles decided to check out a few local restaurants who offered outdoor dining over the weekend to see how much has changed and if it is indeed safe to go out to eat again.

