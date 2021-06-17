Get Money Back for Drinking Wine – Find out how HERE:

      Weather Alert

Pam Cook
Jun 17, 2021 @ 6:57am
Cape Town, South Africa, chocolate treats served with different types of wine at wine restraunt

Wine lovers will really appreciate dining out starting in July.
Starting July 1, Cupcake Wine will reimburse you for ordering one of their wines while dining out.
Just take a photo of your receipt to prove that you ordered your glass of wine and upload it to CupcakeWelcomeBack.com to get your $6 back via Venmo or PayPal.
Reimbursements are limited to one per customer and happen all the way through September 6.

