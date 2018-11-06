Get out to Vote in Stark County

You’ve heard the commercials; now it’s time to cast a ballot… One of the more anticipated Midterm Elections in years is underway today, with the race for Ohio governor expected to be a close one: Democrat Richard Cordray, Republican Mike DeWine, along with Green, Libertarian and write-in candidates are vying to succeed John Kasich… And Republican Jim Renacci is challenging the Sherrod Brown for the U.S. Senate… The single statewide issue is drawing a lot of attention as well: Issue 1 is a constitutional amendment which would reduce criminal penalties for certain drug crimes… There are also three Stark County races including Democrat Katherine Baylock’s bid to unseat Republican Commissioner Janet Creighton… There are also races for Congress and the Ohio House and Senate, and plenty of issues too!… The polls are open (from 6:30 this morning) until 7:30 tonight.