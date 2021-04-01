Getting a Vaccine Soon? DON’T do THIS!
Vaccines are opening up to more people. So here are seven things you SHOULDN’T do when you get your vaccine . . .
1. Don’t take over-the-counter medications like Advil or Tylenol right before your shot. There’s a slim chance it could interfere with the immune response doctors want to see. But taking them afterward to help with symptoms is okay.
2. Don’t worry about drinking alcohol. Yes, too much can weaken your immune system in general. But there’s no evidence that it affects the vaccine or how well it works.
3. Don’t get a tattoo or piercing right after your shot. There’s a slight chance it could trigger an immune response on top of the one you’re getting from the vaccine.
4. Don’t book other vaccines around the same time. We don’t have a ton of data on how other vaccines interact. So to be safe, wait two weeks before you get a flu shot.
5. Don’t push yourself to exercise. Most people should be fine to work out after their shot. But if you’re feeling run down, take a day off.
6. Don’t forget to hydrate. It can affect how well the vaccine works. And some people develop a fever from the vaccine, which makes you sweat more. So drink lots of water.
7. Don’t lose your vaccine card. Staples, Office Depot, and OfficeMax will laminate it for free right now. But you should also take a photo of it, just in case.
