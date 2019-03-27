Getting Veterans The Benefits They’ve Earned

(WHBC) – Veterans are encouraged to stop by an event in Massillon on Thursday that’s designed to help them get all the benefits they’ve earned with their blood, sweat and tears.

Congressman Anthony Gonzalez’s Veterans Resource Tour will be held at Epworth United Methodist Church from noon to 4.

Ohio’s 16th District Representative says, without our amazing veterans, this experiment we call America would not exist.

“Our veterans are some of the most incredible people and the true heroes we have in this country, and the sacrifices they have made is unbelievable.”

He says veterans continually deserve our gratitude and the resource tour is one way to do that.

At the event, veterans will have help navigating the paperwork for benefits and learn about other benefits available to them on the local, state and federal levels.

Gonzalez says veterans can also sign up to participate in his Veterans History Project, which he says is probably his favorite thing about being in congress so far.

“We get to interview some of our great veterans, we have incredible veterans in the 16th District, and they have important stories that I want to make sure live on forever.”

Those interviews will then be preserved forever at the Library of Congress as a part of our nation’s history.

Veteran’s Resource Tour schedule

March 28: 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. Epworth United Methodist Church, Massillon

May 29: 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. North Olmsted VFW St. Clarence Hall, North Olmsted

August 7: 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. Strongsville VFW, Strongsville

August 21: 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. Location TBD, Medina

September 4: 12:00 – 5:00 p.m. MAPS Air Museum, North Canton