Ghost Hunter, Sherri Brake, joined Gary Rivers Monday morning to talk about her career hunting Ghosts. Sherri, who resides in West Virgina, once upon a time, lived in the Canton Area. She currently owns hauntedhistory.net, and is also a Para Historian, Author, Columnist & Guide.

She has written many books on the subject and most recently was giving Ghost Tours in Canal Fulton.

Her website: http://www.hauntedhistory.net/