GIN Soaked Raisins??? Eat them, You may live longer!
- An elderly COVID-19 survivor in New Jersey has revealed her secret to overcoming the disease: a mixture of gin-soaked raisins and prayer.
- Little Egg Harbor resident Lucia DeClerk, who’s 105 years old, says she’s eaten exactly nine gin-soaked raisins every morning for most of her life — and she credits the unusual ritual with not only getting her through COVID, but also the Spanish flu, two world wars and the deaths of three husbands and a son.
- The recipe for gin-soaked raisins is simple, DeClerck says. “Fill a jar,” with raisins and gin, she says. “Nine raisins a day after it sits for nine days.”