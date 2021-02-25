      Breaking News
GIN Soaked Raisins??? Eat them, You may live longer!

Pam Cook
Feb 25, 2021 @ 6:59am
This Sept. 29, 2014 photo shows Captive Spirits Big Gin, Aviation American Gin, and Karner Blue Distilled Gin in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
  • An elderly COVID-19 survivor in New Jersey has revealed her secret to overcoming the disease: a mixture of gin-soaked raisins and prayer.
  • Little Egg Harbor resident Lucia DeClerk, who’s 105 years old, says she’s eaten exactly nine gin-soaked raisins every morning for most of her life — and she credits the unusual ritual with not only getting her through COVID, but also the Spanish flu, two world wars and the deaths of three husbands and a son.
  • The recipe for gin-soaked raisins is simple, DeClerck says. “Fill a jar,” with raisins and gin, she says. “Nine raisins a day after it sits for nine days.”
