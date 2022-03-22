      Weather Alert

Girl Who Sang ‘Let It Go’ In Ukrainian Bomb Shelter Performs Anthem

Pam Cook
Mar 22, 2022 @ 7:33am

Remember Amelia Anisovych? She’s the little lady who broke our hearts singing “Let It Go” while holed up in a bomb shelter in Ukraine.  She was rescued and taken to Poland to be with her grandmother now.  Over the weekend she sang the National Anthem of Ukraine for thousands at a charity concert in Poland.

When she finished singing and the crowd erupted into cheers her eyes widened and the smile melted the hearts of millions.  God save the children.

Video provided from The Indpendent via YouTube

 

