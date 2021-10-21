Girls on the Run 5k! Register Now HERE:
We believe that every girl can embrace who she is, can define who she wants to be, can rise to any challenge, can change the world.
1480 WHBC and Mix 94.1 support Girls on The Run East Central Ohio.
The Girls on the Run East Central Ohio 5K Run/Walk Event, presented by the Aultman Health Foundation, is the culminating celebration for hundreds of girls who have completed the youth empowerment programs, Girls on the Run (for grades 3 through 5) and Heart & Sole (for grades 6th through 8th). In the 8 weeks leading up to the 5K, the girls learn critical life skills such as how to manage emotions, help others, make intentional decisions, and resolve conflict that they use at home, at school, and with friends.
The program inspires girls to build lives of purpose and to make a meaningful contribution to community every season, Girls on the Run creates a safe and FUN place for girls of all abilities to make new friends, new healthy habits and new memories. With many changes in our community, you can count on Girls on the Run to support and encourage girls who need us. One parent from our spring season shared her experience with Girls on the Run, “The positivity and acceptance and coming out of her shell. She found a passion for running that she continues to this day, a few years after the fact. We have become friends with her old coach and still talk to her even now. It was a great experience!”. Girls on the Run teaches life skills through dynamic, interactive lessons and running games. 5K registration is open now through Oct 29, visit http://www.gotreco.org/5K/ to register today!
Save the Date for The Girls on the Run Spring 2022 program dates:
Coach & Site Applications now open
Registration opens February 20, 2022
Programs begin the week of March 14, 2022
Spring 5K Run/Walk event – Saturday, May 14, 2022
GIRLS ON THE RUN IS SO MUCH FUN!!!