Girls on the Run East Central Ohio Fall 5K – Time to Register HERE:

Girls on the Run East Central Ohio – the Annual 5K Run/Walk Event is Here! This is an event for the entire community! Join us!!

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Location: Jackson High School and North Park – 7660 Fulton Rd NW, Massillon, OH 44646

Arrival Time: 9 a.m. Optional – For Extra Activities – Happy Hair Booth, Bling Your Bib, Shop

our GOTR Store, Raffle Baskets, and More!

Mascot race: 10 a.m.

5K Start Time: 10:30 a.m.

Registration includes:

● Race bib

● 5K t-shirt

● Finisher’s medal

● Race bag along with post-race snacks

Regular Registration: September 11 – October 8

Running Buddies/Community Members (16 & up): $35

Students (15 & under): $25

Late Registration: October 9 – November 11

(A 5K shirt may not be guaranteed with late registration)

Running Buddies/Community Members (16 & up): $45

Students (15 & under): $35

*All Fall GOTR Girls & Coaches are registered for the 5K*