News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Girls on the Run East Central Ohio Fall 5K – Time to Register HERE:

By Pam Cook
September 18, 2023 11:56AM EDT
Share
Girls on the Run East Central Ohio Fall 5K – Time to Register HERE:
GOTR van

Girls on the Run East Central Ohio – the Annual 5K Run/Walk Event is Here!   This is an event for the entire community!  Join us!!  

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Location: Jackson High School and North Park – 7660 Fulton Rd NW, Massillon, OH 44646

Arrival Time: 9 a.m. Optional – For Extra Activities – Happy Hair Booth, Bling Your Bib, Shop
our GOTR Store, Raffle Baskets, and More!
Mascot race: 10 a.m.
5K Start Time: 10:30 a.m.
Registration includes:
● Race bib
● 5K t-shirt
● Finisher’s medal
● Race bag along with post-race snacks
Regular Registration: September 11 – October 8
Running Buddies/Community Members (16 & up): $35
Students (15 & under): $25
Late Registration: October 9 – November 11
(A 5K shirt may not be guaranteed with late registration)
Running Buddies/Community Members (16 & up): $45
Students (15 & under): $35
*All Fall GOTR Girls & Coaches are registered for the 5K*

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Two Canton Men Facing Manslaughter Charges in Overdose Deaths
3

Homicide, Arrest in Akron
4

Ken's Top 10 H.S. Football Teams In Stark County
5

Changes Coming to 2 City Parks