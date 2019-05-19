Girls on the Run IS so much fun! And…rewarding

What a fantastic event on Saturday at Walsh University! Girls on the Run 5K. I did it! And I got a medal! And I had the time of my life. I am so proud of my girls from Whipple Heights Elementary! Way to go Emily, Abbi, Jaden, Kaydence, Mackenzie, Mallory, Brooke, Brynlee, Eva, Andi, Presley, Jacy, Autumn , London and Kennady (who could not be there but rocked the 10 weeks) . Blessed with two great fellow coaches Julie Finn and Mackenzie Gilliland. BUT this was not all about running or walking or skpping..its about Learning, living and being strong! You can do anything you want! Congratulations to ALL of the hundreds Of Girls on the Run participants across Stark, Wayne and Tuscarawas counties! It was amazing!

Can’t wait for the fall season. #GirlsOnTheRun #SoMuchFun

Pam Cook