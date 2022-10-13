Girls on the Run is so much FUN! The Fall 5K is coming up – REGISTER HERE:

Girls on the Run has fun programs that inspire all girls to build their confidence, kindness and decision making skills. Dynamic lessons instill valuable life skills including the important connection between physical and emotional health. After completing the Fall Season – these young ladies celebrate with family, friends and community members with the Fall Walk/Run 5K. All are welcome to participate and celebrate!

You can register here:

GOTR 5K Registration

Register online through October 30th. Late registration is considered October 31st through November 12th.

This closing event gives program participants of all abilities a tangible sense of accomplishment. Crossing the finish line instills confidence through completion and is a joyful moment program participants always remember! Every child in our program receives a commemorative medal to celebrate this incredible achievement.

Then join 1480 WHBC and MIX 94.1 for all the fun on Saturday, November 12th. Stadium Park, Canton OH 1200-2500 Stadium Park Dr. NW

Canton, Oh 44707 Parking available off of Fulton Dr. next to the tennis courts