Glen Oak Student On Stage in New York City

Glen Oak High School Student, Elijah Johnson was among 24 students chosen to perform in the First-of-its-Kind ‘Hemophilia: The Musical’on stage in New York City.

The event was put together by BioMarin Pharmaceutical and Believe Limited to allow young adults, each affected by a bleeding disorder, to perform in the Broadway-style musical upon completion of the ‘Breaking Through!’ Musical Theater Intensive workshop

The musical will take place at New World Stages on November 12, 2018 at 1 pm ET. A live stream of the performance will be made available at BreakingThroughHemophilia.com.

Prior to the performance, Elijah will first participate in the ‘Breaking Through!’ Musical Theater Intensive, a three-day workshop that includes coaching sessions on the impact of breathing and relaxation on pain management, as well as the psychosocial benefits and therapeutic value of self-expression in the arts. The musical theater intensive and performance are produced in partnership with the Los Angeles-based Believe Limited to help empower the bleeding disorder community through the power of music, performance and the arts.

The twenty-five high school students selected have either hemophilia or another bleeding disorder, are genetic carriers of a bleeding disorder, or are a sibling or child of someone with a bleeding disorder. The participants selected for the 2018 production of ‘Hemophilia: The Musical’ are: