GlenOak looking for a Boys High School Basketball Head Coach; Hackenberg steps Down
GlenOak High School head varsity boys basketball coach, Matt Hackenberg met with his players today, April 28, 2021 to let them know he was making
the decision to step down as a coach for the Golden Eagles.
The decision came after a five season run in the role of head coach. Hackenberg also serves as Dean of Students full time at GlenOak High School.
In a written statement Hackenberg provided the following sentiments, “Today I resigned from my position as the head boys basketball coach at
GlenOak High School. I’m proud of the effort that my staff, our kids, and myself have put into the program through my five years as the head coach.
I’m grateful to have received high level high school coaching experience in one of the best basketball leagues in the state, and privileged to get to coach
the Federal League player of the year the season before last. I do plan to coach again at some point, if the right opportunity presents itself.
Thank you for the opportunity and the support through my time leading the basketball program, especially to Superintendent Brent May, Athletic Director Scott
Garcia, Principal Mike Babics, The Roundball Club, and Kosta Koufos.”
Athletic Director Scott Garcia had this to share about Hackenberg’s decision, “Plain Local Schools thanks Matt for his service to our district and students
and we wish him the best of luck in the future.”
Questions about the vacancy of varsity boys basketball coach can be directed to GlenOak Athletic Director, Scott Garcia at [email protected] or by
calling 330-491-3850.