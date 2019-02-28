GlenOak vs Hoover (Girls DI Canton District Final) Listen & Learn more here

7. GlenOak has lost three of the last four district title they have played in. 2015 at Walsh, 2017 at the Fieldhouse & 2018 at the Fieldhouse.

8. Abbey Allerding is in her 7th year at Hoover, in that time, she has three district title wins in that time: 2013, 2014 & 2017.

9. Paul Wackerly won a state title at Hoover in 2002, Abbey Moore (Allerding) was a senior on that team.

10. Abbey’s brother, who is on her staff was the best man at Bret Wackerly’s wedding (Paul’s son).

11. The last time GlenOak won a district title was 1990.

12. GlenOak is 2-0 vs Hoover this season, winning the games by an average of 59.5-41.5.

13. GlenOak’s two main post players of Hayley Smith & Aniyah Hall combined for 3 points, 13 rebounds, 5 turnovers, 6 fouls & were a combined -5. They typically combine for 21 points, 13 rebounds, 4 steals and over 50% shooting from the field.

14. GlenOak is 20-2, they have one 18 straight games. Their losses have come to McKinley (23-1) & Northwestern (Ind – A team that just won the IHSAA Class 3A State title on the 23rd of February).

15. Hoover has the best player in this game (right now) – Annie Roshak, their senior post averages 22 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals & shoots 82% from the free throw line.

16. Hoover & GlenOak are separated by four miles.

17. GlenOak is the 1 seed in this district, Hoover is the 2 seed.

18. GlenOak finished 7th in the final Division I AP Poll. Hoover was not ranked.

19. Hoover senior Annie Roshak said the team has been working for tournament time all year & playing for March.

20. GlenOak senior Jade Abdulla said the Federal League title was nice, but it’s not the net they want.