GlenOak vs Hoover (Girls DI Canton District Final) Listen & Learn more here

1. GlenOak has made 75 more 3 pointers than Hoover this season.
2. Hoover started the year 7-5, since then they are 9-2. Those two losses for Hoover came to McKinley & GlenOak.
3. Hoover has 4 players who have scored 134 points or more this season (Kate Haubert, Peyton Davis, Kelsey Kinsley & Annie Roshak). GlenOak has 7 players who have scored 145 points or more this year (Hayley Smith, Erica Warren, Jade Abdulla, Lexi Lemire, Makenzie Green, Addison Mucci & Aniyah Hall).
4. Both teams pull down an average of 32 rebounds a game.
5. Hoover’s last district title came in the 2016-17 season. They defeated GlenOak on March 2nd, 2017 44-43 on a Maddie Blyer buzzer beater 3.
6. GlenOak has lost the last two district title games on buzzer beaters. 2017 it was Blyer from the left wing, 2018, Kerianne Diese hit a shot from the right wing for Jackson to defeat GlenOak 44-41. Both games were at the Fieldhouse.
7. GlenOak has lost three of the last four district title games they have played in. 2015 at Walsh, 2017 at the Fieldhouse & 2018 at the Fieldhouse.
8. Abbey Allerding is in her 7th year at Hoover, in that time, she has three district titles in that time: 2013, 2014 & 2017.
9. Paul Wackerly won a state title at Hoover in 2002, Abbey Moore (Allerding) was a senior on that team.
10. Abbey’s brother, who is on her staff was the best man at Bret Wackerly’s wedding (Paul’s son).
11. The last time GlenOak won a district title was 1990. Gary Isler was GlenOak’s head coach.
12. GlenOak is 2-0 vs Hoover this season, winning the games by an average of 59.5-41.5.
13. GlenOak’s two main post players of Hayley Smith & Aniyah Hall combined for 3 points, 13 rebounds, 5 turnovers, 6 fouls & were a combined -5. They typically combine for 21 points, 13 rebounds, 4 steals and over 50% shooting from the field.
14. GlenOak is 20-2, they have won 18 straight games. Their losses have come to McKinley (23-1) & Northwestern (Ind – A team that just won the IHSAA Class 3A State title on the 23rd of February).
15. Hoover has the best player in this game (right now) – Annie Roshak, their senior post averages 22 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals & shoots 82% from the free throw line. She is also headed to Ashland to play at the next level.
16. Hoover & GlenOak are separated by four miles.
17. GlenOak is the 1 seed in this district, Hoover is the 2 seed.
18. GlenOak finished 7th in the final Division I AP Poll. Hoover was not ranked.
19. Hoover senior Annie Roshak said that the team has been working for tournament time all year & playing for March all season.
20. GlenOak senior Jade Abdulla said the Co-Federal League title was nice, but it’s not the net they want.