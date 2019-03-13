GM In Talks With Company About Lordstown Site?

(ONN) – Governor DeWine says it seems clear that General Motors isn’t planning on making a new line of vehicles at the Lordstown plant that shut down last week.

DeWine tells the Youngstown Vindicator that GM has given no hints about using the plant again and says the automaker has indicated it’s talking with another company about using the site.

DeWine says GM isn’t saying who it’s talking with and that the state is ready to help bring jobs back to the plant once it knows more details.

The Lordstown plant is one of five factories GM plans to close by January.

Union leaders there are still hoping that GM will agree during contract talks this summer to bring a new vehicle to the plant.