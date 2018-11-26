GM Lordstown Plant To Halt Production

(WHBC) – The General Motors plant in Lordstown will stop production next year.

The plant currently makes the Chevy Cruze, and WKBN is reporting that production of the Cruze will cease in March.

It’s part of GM’s plan to cut production at several plants across the country and reduce its salaried workforce by 15 percent.

GM says the moves will save them around $6 billion by the end of 2020.

Negotiations reportedly are still happening between GM and union officials to see if the Lordstown facility can get another vehicle to produce.

WKBN reports that local leaders and UAW officials recently kicked off the ‘Drive it Home’ campaign in the hope of getting a commitment from GM on the future of the Lordstown plant.