GM, South Korean Firm: Plans to Manufacture EV Batteries in Lordstown
Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted (center) is flanked by General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra (left) and LG Chem Vice Chairman and CEO Hak Cheol Shin as GM and LG Chem announce a new joint venture that will mass-produce battery cells for future battery-electric vehicles Thursday, December 5, 2019 in Warren, Michigan. Together, the two companies will invest up to $2.3 billion to create a battery cell assembly plant in Northeast Ohio’s Mahoning Valley. The joint venture will result in more than 1,100 new jobs. Groundbreaking is expected in mid-2020. (Photo by Steve Fecht for GM and LG Chem)
NEW YORK, New York (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – General Motors is returning to Lordstown, but not to the former assembly and metal fab plant.
The company announced a $2.3 billion joint venture with South Korean-based LG Chem to mass produce battery cells for electric vehicles.
CEO Mary Barra says they’ll eventually need 1100 employees.
The venture will build a new facility somewhere in Lordstown.
It’s not known if the United Autoworkers union will represent the employees.