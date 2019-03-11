Go ahead…take a Nap!

Daylight Saving Time started yesterday, so we lost an hour of sleep. But if you want to STEAL IT BACK, today is National Napping Day. So there’s your excuse when your boss catches you sleeping at your desk.

But if you AREN’T feeling a little more tired than usual today, this might be why . . .

A new study looked at how we’re affected by changes in our sleep pattern. And it might depend on how good of a sleeper you are in general.

56% of people who described themselves as “poor” sleepers said that shifting their bedtime by an hour or more makes them feel worse the next day. But only 28% of “excellent” sleepers said the same thing.

47% of poor sleepers also said it affects them emotionally, compared to just 16% of excellent sleepers. And 46% of poor sleepers said it makes them less productive, compared to just 16% of excellent sleepers.