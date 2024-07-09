UPDATE: Goe’s Bond Increased at Murder Arraignment in Raychel Sheridan’s Death

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Bond was increased to a million dollars Tuesday morning for the Plain Township man accused of killing Raychel Sheridan last week.

26-year-old Sean Goe was arraigned on murder and other charges that the Stark County Sheriff’s Office filed on Monday.

He was arrested last Wednesday, the same day the 24-year-old victim’s body was found in a trash can in the Canton creek side park system.

Sheridan did not show up for work on Monday and was listed as a missing person.

Deputies say Goe’s young girlfriend was beaten to death at the Orchard Dale Avenue NW apartment the two shared.

Bond was initially at $500,000.