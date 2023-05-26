GoFundMe Accounts Set Up for Green Woman, Barber Shop, After House Fire

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just over a week ago, fire heavily damaged the home of an 86-year-old woman from Green, also torching the attached barber shop on Greensburg Road.

Pat Stiles was inside the house at the time, awoken by a smoke alarm.

She describes a ball of flame racing across the kitchen floor.

Stiles’ granddaughter has set up a GoFundMe account, as it’s uncertain whether the house can be saved.

There’s no cause yet for the fire.

There’s a separate account for the two barbers from the shop who have moved to a temporary workplace.

Stiles has been a generous member of her community over her 86 years, helping with organizations like Green Good Neighbors.