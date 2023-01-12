GoFundMe: Fundraiser for Chippewa Lake Bar Damaged by Water Pipe Burst

Flood damage at the Village Inn in Chippewa Lake from a pipe that burst during the December 2022 subzero weather. (Courtesy GoFundMe)

CHIPPEWA LAKE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We keep hearing broken water pipe stories from the bitter cold last month.

In this case, the establishment could be closed for months.

The main pipe bringing water into the Village Inn in Chippewa Lake burst, with extensive damage to much of the lakeside business, according to information from a GoFundMe news release.

The mayor of Chippewa Lake has started a GoFundMe page for owner Suzanne Rentschler, who has some insurance, but it won’t cover the entire cleanup and restoration project.

The restaurant normally hosts the Polar Bear Challenge this time of year.