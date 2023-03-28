News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

GoFundMe Goal for Jackson Family Surpassed

By Jim Michaels
March 28, 2023 8:43AM EDT
The Hawk family. (Courtesy GoFundMe)

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At last check, around $30,000 had been raised for the Jeffrey Hawk family, four of whom were killed in a Jackson Township house fire early on Sunday.

A friend of the surviving son and daughter set up the GoFundMe account, initially asking for $10,000, then bumping it up to $20,000.

Jeffrey, Talina, Amelia and Javen Hawk were killed in that fire.

No cause has been determined.

Lynsey and Alex Hawk were not at the house at the time of the fire.

