GoFundMe Goal for Jackson Family Surpassed
March 28, 2023 8:43AM EDT
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At last check, around $30,000 had been raised for the Jeffrey Hawk family, four of whom were killed in a Jackson Township house fire early on Sunday.
A friend of the surviving son and daughter set up the GoFundMe account, initially asking for $10,000, then bumping it up to $20,000.
Jeffrey, Talina, Amelia and Javen Hawk were killed in that fire.
No cause has been determined.
Lynsey and Alex Hawk were not at the house at the time of the fire.
