GoFundMe Set Up for Victim of I-76 Road Rage Shooting
May 23, 2023 8:23AM EDT
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Calling hours are Thursday and the funeral Friday for the Akron man shot dead on I-76 in Norton last week.
It was an apparent road rage incident.
The family has a GoFundMe fundraiser up for funeral expenses for 40-year-old George Jensen.
Over $26,000 had been raised at last check.
Norton police were looking for a suspect vehicle, with the only information that it was a late model black Chevy Camaro.