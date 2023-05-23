News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

GoFundMe Set Up for Victim of I-76 Road Rage Shooting

By Jim Michaels
May 23, 2023 8:23AM EDT
George Jensen. (Courtesy GoFundMe)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Calling hours are Thursday and the funeral Friday for the Akron man shot dead on I-76 in Norton last week.

It was an apparent road rage incident.

The family has a GoFundMe fundraiser up for funeral expenses for 40-year-old George Jensen.

Over $26,000 had been raised at last check.

Norton police were looking for a suspect vehicle, with the only information that it was a late model black Chevy Camaro.

