COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Crashes involving ODOT vehicles.

They’re down, but they’re still happening.

ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning says inattention to driving because of distraction or impairment is still the big cause.

Drivers hit ODOT trucks 56 times this year.

The number of accidents was 154 last year.

Bruning says the new hands-free driving law could be a factor.