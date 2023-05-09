Goldman Settles Gender Discrimination Suit For $215 Million

NEW YORK (AP) — Goldman Sachs has agreed to pay $215 million to settle a years-long class action lawsuit that claimed the bank discriminated against women when it came to pay, performance evaluations and promotions.

The lawsuit, which was initially filed in September 2010, was set to go to trial next month.

The plaintiffs in the case are all women who worked for Goldman as an associate or vice president in the U.S. in its investment banking, investment management or securities divisions.

The settlement covers about 2,800 female associates and vice presidents in Goldman’s investment banking, investment management and securities divisions.