Golf Club Gets New Operator, To Offer More

(WHBC) – Arrowhead Golf Club in North Canton has a new operator.

The owners of the Papa Bears – Pizza Oven restaurants have signed a deal with the city to operate the city-owned golf course and banquet center.

“They have the golf experience, the have the banquet facility management experience and also the restaurant experience,” said Mayor David Held, who’s very excited about the announcement.

He says the facility is in great hands with the DiPietro family.

“We’ve got experts that are going to be in there managing our golf, managing our banquet hall and also providing a restaurant service 7 days a week here at one of the most beautiful assets in Stark County and northeast Ohio.”

He says businesses like restaurants and banquet facilities are crucial to bringing other companies to town.

“They provide services like corporate meetings, luncheons and dinners to companies that are looking to relocate — it’s really like a synergistic effect.”

He says there will also be live music at the facility.

In March, the city informed the club’s previous operators, R & S Golf Properties, that they were behind in rent and tax payments and in breach of the lease agreement.

Arrowhead Golf Club is at 1500 Rogwin Circle SW in North Canton.