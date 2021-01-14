      Weather Alert

Gonzalez Votes to Impeach, Only One of 10 Republicans

Jim Michaels
Jan 14, 2021 @ 5:46am
U.S. Representative Anthony Gonzalez

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One Ohio Congressman was among the ten Republican representatives voting to impeach President Trump.

16th District Congressman Anthony Gonzalez cast a “yea” vote.

His district covers the northeast corner of Stark County.

In a statement, Gonzalez says the president helped organize an attack on Congress that led to the deaths of five people.

He says the president incited the crowd that broke into the Capitol building, and he didn’t respond as the attack was underway.

