This photo made on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Zelienople, Pa., shows mulitiple forms printed from the Internal Revenue Service web page that are used for 2018 U.S. federal tax returns. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Your paychecks should get a little bigger after November 1.

The Ohio Department of Taxation says new withholding tables will take effect after that date.

They reflect the lower income tax rates that took effect with the 2-year budget signed into law in July.

The rates have now been published.