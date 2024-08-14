Good Samaritans Subdue Park Attacker, PD Makes Arrest

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police quickly made an arrest Tuesday following another attack on a visitor to a Summit metro park.

32-year-old Issac Armour faces gross sexual imposition and other charges.

The 33-year-old female victim was exiting the restroom at the Celebration Trail trailhead at Cascade Valley Metro Park along Cuyahoga Street when she was grabbed from behind and assaulted.

Police say three women in their 60s heard her screams and came after the attacker.

One of them reportedly hit him in the head with a rock.

No word on the extent of injuries to the victim.