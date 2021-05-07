Goodell’s Chair on Display at Hall, If Just Temporarily
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in his leather armchair. (Image courtesy Pro Football Hall of Fame
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You saw plenty of it during the NFL Draft last weekend.
Now, it’s a museum piece.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s leather armchair has made it down I-77 to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, where it will be displayed for the next four months.
The chair gained notoriety in the commissioner’s basement during last year’s COVID draft.
It made it to the stage in Cleveland this year, where fans from each team sat and greeted the commish before he announced the first round picks.