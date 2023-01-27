News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Goodyear Laying Off Salaried Wokers; Some in Akron

By Pam Cook
January 27, 2023 10:14AM EST
Goodyear Laying Off Salaried Wokers; Some in Akron
Akron-based Goodyear has announced a reduction of about 500 salaried jobs globally including 90 in Akron, which the company says represents roughly five percent of its workforce.
The announcement Friday morning comes in what Goodyear is calling cost-saving actions in response to inflation and a challenging industry environment. The tire-maker says it employs approximately 72,000 people worldwide with products manufactured at 57 facilities in 23 countries.

 

