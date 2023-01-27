Goodyear Laying Off Salaried Wokers; Some in Akron

AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Akron-based Goodyear has announced a reduction of about 500 salaried jobs globally including 90 in Akron, which the company says represents roughly five percent of its workforce.

The announcement Friday morning comes in what Goodyear is calling cost-saving actions in response to inflation and a challenging industry environment. The tire-maker says it employs approximately 72,000 people worldwide with products manufactured at 57 facilities in 23 countries.