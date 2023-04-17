News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

GOP Leader McConnell Returns To Senate After Head Injury

By News Desk
April 17, 2023 2:55PM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is back at work in the U.S. Capitol on Monday, almost six weeks after a fall at a Washington-area hotel and undergoing extended treatment for a concussion.

The 81-year-old Kentucky Republican has been recovering at home since he was released from a rehabilitation facility March 25.

He fell after attending an event earlier that month, injuring his head and fracturing a rib.

On Friday he visited his office for the first time since his injury, and is expected to be working a full schedule in the Senate this week.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

UPDATE: Restrictions on Route 30 to Continue for Weeks
3

35-year old Killed in Canton Shooting
4

Akron Police say they have arrested a Serial Rapist: Looking for Additional Victims
5

Canton Man Arraigned from Prison for December Traffic Death